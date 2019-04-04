A 39-year-old woman Beatrice Agbaniko on Thursday appealed to an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court end her marriage with her husband because he talks too much and lacks attention for her.

The woman, a resident of No 2, Okesa, Ise-Orun Local Government Area, Ise-Ekiti, disclosed to the court that Samuel had been her lover since 2015.

She said Samuel threatened to kill her as she had refused to marry him because he is talkative and a jealous man.

Agbaniko pleaded to the court to order Samuel to be responsible for his child’s education, as she prayed to the court to award custody of the child to her.

On his part, Samuel, who lives in Ado-Ekiti along Iworoko-Ekiti, refuted the allegations levelled against him.

Samuel also denied not being responsible for the welfare of the child and that he still loves his baby’s mother and wants her back.

The judge, Olayinka Akomolede, after listening to the parties, adjourned the case until May 16 for further hearing.