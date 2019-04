Popular Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, has debunked reports of being down with stroke.

He said he was not battling with any ailment, according to a video he posted on social media Thursday evening.

”People are saying that I have stroke, that I am down with stroke. Why? How can you announce somebody’s and you have many and you haven’t announced yours? I don’t have any stroke please,” he said.

Watch the video below: