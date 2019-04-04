Minister Says NDHS Is Important Tool In Measuring Health Improvement

Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, has described the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) as an important tool for measuring the achievement of health sector.

Are wile noted that the NDHS was important especially as it affects its purity focus on reproductive, maternal newborn, child and adolescent and nutrition.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the minister said this at the 3rd steering committee meeting of the 2018 National Demographic Health survey and 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy Survey (VASA) on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that the field work was completed in December 2018 as well as data cleaning done, saying that the data analysis, report writing and result dissemination was on going which the final report is expected to be disseminated by August 2019.

According to him, the 2018 NDHS is very unique due to the added demand in more data capturing made by the federal ministry of health.

“I am aware that the ministry made contributions from the design of the questionnaire up to field work and will also be involved in the pending activities such as data analysis, report writing and dissemination.”

Adewole therefore appreciated the members of the steering committee, leadership of National Population commission and development partners for their contributions for the successful exercise.

Alhaji Hassan Bashir, the Acting Chairman, National Population commission (NPopC), said that the meeting was imperative in order to brief and keep members abreast on the status of implementation of the activities and timelines set for the 2018 NDHS.

He also said that the meeting was a place to generate discussions on the next step to follow.