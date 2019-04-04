Mandzukic Extends Juventus Deal To 2021

Italian champions Juventus confirmed Wednesday they have extended the contract of forward Mario Mandzukic until 2021.

“Mario Mandzukic’s Bianconero career will continue until 2021. The official notice of his contract renewal was confirmed today and it is news that the Bianconeri fans will warmly welcome,” Juve said in a statement.

The 32-year-old arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has scored 43 goals in 159 appearances for the runaway Serie A leaders, in addition to delivering 19 assists.

This season he has scored nine goals in all competitions.

Since his move to Italy, he has won three consecutive league and cup doubles and is poised for his fourth ‘Scudetto’ as Juve close in on their eighth in a row.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side could win the league title with seven games to spare this weekend if they beat AC Milan and nearest challengers Napoli lose at home to Genoa.

They travel to Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals next week as they target European glory for the first time since 1996.