Magu Reveals Total Amount Of Loot, Jewellery Recovered Since 2018

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has revealed that the sum of N251 billion cash and multi-million dollar worth of Jewellery were recovered by the commission between Jan. 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

He said this includes N11.5 billion final forfeiture (cash and accounts); N133.8 billion non-forfeiture recoveries; N8.92 billion direct deposits; N38.64 billion tax recoveries; N4.30 billion fuel subsidy recoveries and N42 billion banks (third party).

Magu disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes.

He said this was in addition to recoveries of assets as jewelries (gold), various sums in other currencies and cash for major government agencies including NNPC, FIRS and AMCON.

“In the first quarter 2019 financial year, the Commission made recoveries which included: Cash of N140.7 million; Direct Deposit of N2.02 billion; Tax recoveries of N7.20 billion; Subsidy recoveries of N3.06 billion and 292 million dollars,” Magu said.

On 2019 budget, Magu said the commission required total sum of N22.071 billion in 2019 against the sum of N26.396 billion approved in 2018.

He, however, observed that the capital expenditure of N15.196 billion was reduced to N3.978 billion in the executive summary submitted by the Executive to the Legislature.

According to him, the sum of N2.02 billion is for payment of outstanding liabilities to Julius Berger arising from certificate Nos. 28, 29 and 30; N1.5 billion cost overruns on new head office complex.

“Then N.299 billion for liabilities for consultancy (New head office); N.47 billion for the purchase of security equipment (ammunition) and N1.1 billion for furnishing of the new head office, among others.”

Magu also disclosed plans to increase salaries and allowances of 970 additional staff approved for recruitment, to be fully enrolled on the personnel cost platform in 2019.

This comprises 332 Assistant Detective Superintendents, 293 Assistant Detective Inspectors currently undergoing training at NDA Kaduna and support staff that recently joined the services of the commission.

In his welcome remarks, Oladele, reiterated the committee’s support for the sustenance of the war against corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and transformation of EFCC into world-class anti-graft institution.

He observed that the issue of paucity of funds had become a thing of the past.

He also applauded the synergy between the Executive and Legislature towards the completion of the 10 storey office building constructed for the commission, which he observed was abandoned by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.