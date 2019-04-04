Fvck you, Fvck you challenge, Fvck you challenge by Nigeria artiste, Kizz Daniel Fvck you song, Kizz Daniel Fvck you challenge, M.I M.I Abaga, M.I abaga releases Fvck you cover, M.I releases Fvck you cover, M.I Abaga Releases His Version Of ‘Fvck You’ Cover (Video), M.I Abaga Releases His Version Of ‘Fvck You’ Cover, Nigeria news, Entertainment news, Celebrity news, Nigeria entertainment news, Entertainment, Nigeria celebrity news, celebrities news, fvck you challenge news, Update on Fvck you challenge , Update on Fvck you by Kizz Daniel, Video of M.I fvck you Challenge
M.I Abaga

Nigeria rapper/hip hop artist, MI Abaga has also join the league of  popular artiste who have done justice to the Kizz Daniel’s trending “Fvck You” challenge.

Concise News has earlier reported that Wizkid, Falz, Vector, Pasuma, Sarkodie, Qdot, Lil Kesh, CDQ, Skiibii, Chinko Ekun, Tiwa Savage, Young John among others have done their versions of the track, with Fans calling on Erigga, Chidinma and others to join the moving train.

Listen to MI Abaga version of Kizz Daniel’s ‘Fvck You’ single and tell us what you think about the dope video.

Watch Video

