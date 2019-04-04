Nigerian Singer and song writer Kcee has described the Nigerian music industry as ‘fake’.

The music star revealed that the music industry was full of fake people and there are certain people who have monopolized the gains of the business.

Kcee cited Waje’s recent lamentation some days back as true evidence that the industry needs urgent intervention.

“I saw Waje’s video and I was touched. I was supposed to say something about it but I was busy with my album project. However, I spoke to a few people about it,” he said.

“The truth is that the industry is a fake one; I am not just talking about the Nigerian music industry, but globally. Everybody is struggling. I have been in this business for 19 years and at every point in time, you have A-list artistes and they are about ten.

“These set of people are the ones making all the money. There are hundreds of artists behind them struggling to get to make it to the top ten list.These other artists keep spending the same amount of money (the A-list artistes spend) to just get there and they also have to live like a celebrity.

“This costs a lot of money. If you do not have the drive and focus to keep the fire burning, it is going to weigh you down.”