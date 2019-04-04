Kano Tribunal Vows To Resist External Influence

The Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State has assured that there would be no external influence in dispensing Justice to all the election petition before them.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Nayai Aganaba, stated this when he inaugurated the three-man committee comprising of his humble self, and two other members, namely; justice Ashu Augustine Ewah and Mustapha Tijjani in Kano on Thursday.

Aganaba advised all the lawyers involved to conduct themselves in accordance to the ethics of the profession stressing that they should not be carried away by emotions during proceedings adding that “as you see these politicians they are all friends jumping from one party to another.

“We the lawyers should be cautious not to get too much involved and be left stranded at the end of the day creating enmity between ourselves the lawyers”

He warned that the tribunal is not a tea party but a serious business as such there should be no acrimony where senior lawyers will openly engage each other in open quarrel.

He craved the indulgence of the lawyers to cooperate with each other and have mutual respect which is essential to the profession so that “we would not encourage exchange of words across the bar.”

There are 33 cases before the tribunal comprising of 11 House of Representatives, and 22 State House of Assembly so far as petitions of that of the Governorship election is yet to be filed before the tribunal.

The tribunal has only 180 days to attend to all election petitions brought before it by aggrieved Political Parties or their candidates.