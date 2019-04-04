INEC Declares Sekibo Winner Of Rivers East Senatorial Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday declared Senator George Thompson Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Rivers East Senatorial Election.

Edwin Enabor, INEC Head, Voters Education and Publicity in the state disclosed this in a statement on in Port Harcourt.

Enabor said Sekibo won the election held on Feb. 23 after polling 283,759 votes.

He said Apiafi Jocelyn of the PDP also won the Rivers West Senatorial poll with 159,215 votes.

Enabor also declared Dagogo Fara of the PDP, winner of Degema/ Bonny federal constituency election with 30,422 votes.

Others are Mrs Nwankwo Promise of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who won the Oyibo state constituency seat with 26,675 votes.

Anthony Soberekon of PDP who won the Degema constituency seat with 10,976 votes, Bariene Deleyah of PDP who won in Khana 1 seat with 64,269 votes and Prince Ngbor of the PDP who won the Khana 11 seat with 39,681 votes.

He said the state House of Assembly outstanding supplementary election would hold on the April 13.

He said the election would hold in 20 polling units in Opobo/ Nkoro, 47 polling units in Ahoada West among others.