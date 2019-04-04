The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, has sympathized with the family of a retired Customs Officer, Faruk Umaru, and his wife, Hajiya Nasara Yusuf, who died in a fire outbreak on Sunday.

Bagudu sent his condolence message on Thursday when he joined hundreds of Muslims at the three-day Fidda’u Prayer for the peace of the soul of the deceased.

Those in attendance were members of the state executive council, state House of Assembly members, politicians, traditional rulers as well as top government functionaries.

Also, the Islamic clerics in attendance were Mallam Abubakar Kakale, Mallam Haruna Gwandu, Mallam Umaru Sala, the chief Imam in Government House, Birnin Kebbi, and Mallam Muhammad Nata’ala.