FG Renames Ebonyi Teaching Hospital After Late Ekwueme

The Federal Government, FG, has approved the renaming of Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA) to Alex Ekwueme University Teaching Hospital.

Alhaji Ahmed Ramalan, Chairman of the hospital’s board, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abakaliki while addressing newsmen.

He said the renaming is with immediate effect.

Ramalan said Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, gave the approval on behalf of the government as it is important to bring the action to the notice of the people of Ebonyi and Nigerians.

“We hope that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will unveil the hospital’s new logo when he visits before the May 29 swearing-in of elected leaders in the country.

“This is a big achievement in the “next level” mantra of the present administration and it is hoped that the renaming will make the hospital attain greater heights,” he said.

He said the request for the renaming was made by the University and the Federal Ministry of Health graciously approved it.

“The university requested to have FETHA as its teaching hospital as the development will bring lots of benefits to it.

“It will receive funding of infrastructural development from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and manpower capacity building of staff from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF),” he said.

Ramalan said the board had a successful year in the saddle haven been inaugurated in March 2018.

“We have recorded successes within the period which include; completion of the construction and furnishing of a 500-seater auditorium and that of a lecture hall.

“The medical ward complex has undergone 70 per cent completion while we have completed the renovation of the Resident Doctors’ quarters.

“We have purchased and installed a 5000 KVA generating set and an Echo scan, blood gas analyser, embedding machine, among others,” he said.

Dr Emeka Ogah, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, noted that the renaming has elevated the hospital to a teaching hospital status.

“We are presently more equipped to execute our core mandate,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hospital was hitherto known as the Federal Medical Centre Abakaliki, before metamorphosing into FETHA after the federal government’s takeover.