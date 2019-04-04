Arsenal Boss, Unai Emery, has identified two of his summer signings as the most improved players in his team this season.

Emery named the players as midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Arsenal made a smart move towards moving up to the third in the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday, which signalled the team a return to Champions League football.

Emery’s players have demonstrated outstanding home form throughout the campaign and several players have appeared as key figures in their side.

But Emery has singled out Torreira and Guendouzi as their most improved players.

When asked about his most improved player, Emery, however, disclosed to Copa 90: “We are 25 players, and can only play 11, 18 in the squad, it’s very difficult to give everyone an opportunity to improve.

“There are some players maybe you can see this year this improvement – Lucas Torreira, Matteo (Guendouzi).

“The first time in the Premier League, in this difficult competition, and they are improving, I think well.

“For me also I think it’s these two players.”

According to Arsenal Boss, maybe also sometimes the experienced players help them to do better, with their adaptation to the Premier.