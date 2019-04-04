A Kogi concerned group, under the aegis of Network of Kogi Youth Group, has staged a protest at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, urging the party to not to elect Governor Yahaya Bello as its candidate for Kogi election.

The group told the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, that the party could lose the election if Bello emerged as its candidate.

It based its call on non-payment of salaries and under developmental in the state.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi State has perpetrated numerous wrongs ranging from the lack of payment of salaries; lack of developmental projects,” it said.

Chairman of the group, Enejoh Odaudu Enemali, accused Bello of embezzling the state funds in humongous proportion; and introducing anachronistic laws.

He added that “Kogi State wants continuity of APC, but not with Alhaji Yahaya Bello,” asserting that the governor has failed to prove his mettle in the last three years.

Enemali said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State is ready to stage a comeback if Bello emerged as the party’s candidate.