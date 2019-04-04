Don Jazzy Reveals He Now Has A Girlfriend

Nigerian leading music producer, Don Jazzy, has finally opened up on his relationship status, saying he now has a girlfriend.

The Mavins boss made this known on Wednesday through his Instagram.

The singer said this while warning ladies who may want to “toast” him to stay off, adding that he is no longer single.

Before now, Don Baba J has been very private about his love life since he became a household name in the music industry.

The renowned music director wrote, “I know u will want to toast me now. But it’s too late I have a babe now.”