Ned Nwoko has dedicated his victory at the Federal High Court Abuja to the people of Anioma in Delta North, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the court had on Wednesday ruled that Peter Nwaoboshi is not the genuine winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for the Delta North Senatorial seat.

It, has, therefore, ordered Nwaoboshi to stop parading himself as the genuine winner of the election.

While reacting to the court verdict, Nwoko in a statement on Thursday, dedicated it to the Anioma people and vowed to represent his people well in the Upper lawmaking body.

He noted that “the victory is not just for me but for Anioma Nation and everyone committed to the task of deepening democratic tenets and instituting good governance in the polity.

“I am glad that once again, the judiciary has proven to be the hope of the common man. Anioma people indeed won, because they chose me and stood by me to reclaim their mandate.”

According to him, ” We are intelligent stock and people of honour and dignity. We deserve the best, far removed from mediocrity, ridicule and infamy.

“We must at this time remain resolute to the utmost goal of ensuring that credible leadership is enthroned for our people”

This is as he said he is “poised to set a trail blazing stewardship in an excellent representation of Anioma people at the 9th Senate.

“On my honour, Anioma would rise to unprecedented glory. “