Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bayelsa State have been in a jubilant mood following a 100 per cent rise in their monthly allowance.

Concise News understands that Governor Seriake Dickson gave the approval for the allowance in Bayelsa State.

Dickson said this on Wednesday when the Director General of the NYSC, Major General Suleiman Kazaure visited him.

He also described corps members as “critical national assets that need the support and protection of every right-thinking individual to enable them to carry out their assignments effectively.”

This is as he sympathised with the NYSC family over the killing of two corps members at Swali, a suburb of Yenagoa, two weeks ago.

Dickson, however, assured that the state government has already started the process of arresting the culprits.

Also, he noted that the ongoing construction of the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Kaiama Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state would be finished before his leaves office next year.