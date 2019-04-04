Callum Hudson-Odoi was among the three Chelsea Academy graduates that made an impact in Wednesday night’s win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge. The English forward crossed for the opening goal in Maurizio Sarri‘s men victory.

Concise News reports that the 18-year-old who played his first Premier League 90 minutes discloses what Blues boss, Sarri said to him before the game began, having selected him alongside Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard in an all-changed front three.

“He told me before the game to do what I normally do and express myself and be the best you can be. I feel comfortable and when you go through the game you feel more and more confident to get the ball and hopefully I did well.

“Eden switched the ball out to me and I had space,” is the youngster’s recollection of the build-up to Olivier Giroud netting the first goal. “I thought to myself it is a one v one and I love one v ones, so as soon as I got the ball I thought just to get at him and try and get the ball in as soon as possible, because I saw Olly make the run so as soon as I got the ball, I played it to the front post.

“I am very happy for the win, we all did well, we worked very hard from the start and the mentality from everyone was very good.”