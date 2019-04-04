Ex-Niger Delta militants have pleaded with the United Nations (UN) and the international community to compel the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to let the people of Biafra go.

Concise News understands that the ex-militants under the aegis of the Niger Delta Ken Saro Wiwa Adaka Boro Biafra Freedom Fighters made the call in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Wednesday.

According to the leader of the group, Jasper Emmanuel, “all ex-agitators and militants must come together to support and agitate for the actualisation of Biafra Republic as that would give the Niger Delta region the tonic for rapid socio-economic development which had eluded the region for decades.

“We are seriously working with all necessary stakeholders and Biafra agitation groups within and outside the country to actualise the dream of the Biafra Republic where the people can be free in a country they can call their own.”

He added that“The actualisation of Biafra Republic will happen shortly as the people can no longer remain in a federation that is politically and economically favourable to only some sections, while other parts of the country that lay the golden egg live in abject poverty and under development.

“The battle for the actualisation of a sovereign state of Biafra must be fought and won on all fronts for the benefit of all as the political imbalance of Nigeria has thrown under development to some sections while political power had remained the exclusive preserve of a few ethnic and religious groups.”