The Senator representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, has reacted to the outcome of the Rivers State governorship election.

Concise News reports that Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was on Wednesday declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The State Returning Officer, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Professor Teddy Addia, declared that Governor Wike polled 886,264 votes to defeat his closest rival Biokpomabo Awara of the AAC who polled one hundred and 173,859 votes

Reacting, Bruce on his Twitter page described Wike as the ‘slayer of dictator’.

According to him, Wike’s margin of victory showed how connected he is to the people of Rivers.

He wrote: “Congratulations to the slayer of dictators and their puppets. They came hard against you, but you made them fall harder than they came with people power.

“Your margin of victory shows how connected you are to the people, making you a man of the people, for the people. Proud of you.”