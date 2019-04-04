Bayelsa Increases Allowance For Corps Members

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has approved an upward review of the monthly allowance for serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state, effectively from April.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to his office by Sulaiman Kazaure, the director-general of the Scheme.

Kazaure had earlier threatened to withdraw corps members from the state if their security is not guaranteed.

The threat came following the death of two corps members — Popoola Oluwatobi Olamide and Gorge Onokpoma, while a third, Anthony Gbenga Dada, was seriously injured.

Dickson, in his response, condoled with the NYSC over the death of the two corps members.

In a statement issued by Fidelis Soriwei, special adviser to the governor on media relations, Dickson described corps members as critical national assets that need the support and protection of every right thinking individual to enable them carry out their assignments effectively.

He further commiserated with the families of the deceased corps members, noting that the state government has already begun the process of bringing those found culpable to book.

The governor also promised to complete the ongoing NYSC permanent orientation camp at Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state before leaving office next year.

Kazaure, however, commended the governor for the upward review of corps members’ allowances in the state.