The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Taraba State University on Wednesday, April 3, commenced an indefinite strike.

Concise News understands that the local chapter of ASUU had embarked on strike action in 2018 but called it off following the intervention of the Taraba State Government.

According to the union, it is going on the indefinite strike over the failure of the government to meet its demands which include among others, its earned academic allowances from 2014 till date.

It also lamented the non-provision of the needed infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning in the university.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Taraba Varsity ASUU Chairman, Samuel Shikaa, vowed that the lecturers would stay at home until their demands are met.

Also speaking, the local ASUU Secretary, Atando Agbu, said the statement was issued immediately after the Emergency Executive Council Meeting of ASUU with National Officials in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

“Law no 4 of 2008 specified that five per cent of the state allocation, five per cent of the Local Government allocation and two per cent of all contracts will be used in funding the university, but all of these have been neglected,” he told Igbere TV.

“If you go round the university, you will discover that apart from the library and senate building which are still under construction, every other buildings you will see are constructed and furnished by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

“If you refer to this university as TET Fund University, you will not be wrong because the few infrastructures here are provided by the fund.”