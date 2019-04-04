Anita Joseph Slams Follower Who Cursed Her For Acting With Bobrisky

A fan of Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has through Instagram slammed her for shooting a movie with the cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

Concise News understands that the actress is currently shooting a movie in Enugu with the controversial dresser.

The follower laid a curse on Anita that the movie will not yield any profit because Bobrisky is featured in it.

The fan wrote, “You are very stupid oooo .. you see that movie your doing with bobrisky will not give you penny.. mark my word.foolish old woman”

In her response, the actress blasted the follower, praying that God will punish the fan for praying for an embargo over her project.

“I bind you in d name of my father in heaven,May he help me with thunder to blast your mouth Amen

“you will hear how this movie will sell in d market, You will be proved wrong… @bobrisky222 name will choke you soon efulefu,” Anita responded.