Anambra School Wins Bronze Medal In Science, Technology Competition In Tunisia

Four boys from St. John’s Science and Technical College, Alor in Anambra made Nigeria proud by winning Bronze medal at a recent International Festival of Engineering, Science and Technology (IFEST) competition in Tunisia.

The students between the ages of 15-24 are Meshac Ugwuisi, Anthony Chika-Umeora, Daniel Nwachukwu and Dominic Machi.

The feat comes barely seven months after five female students of Regina Pacis Model Secondary School, in Onitsha, clinched gold at the World Technovation Challenge in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco, United States.

Speaking with newsmen in Onitsha on Wednesday, the Manager of the College, Rev. Fr. Francis Unegbu said the boys developed devices called the “Adaptable Alternative Power Supply for Sub-Saharan Africa.”

“The students achieved the feat with two devices they called the Adaptable Alternative Power Supply for Sub-Saharan Africa which is a single, fully-packaged solar technology.

“The other device is a noiseless inverter system all locally sourced and produced by them.

“The device electric inverter with a solar panel enables it to absorb energy from the sun, warehouse the energy in inverter and subsequently distribute it in households and offices as the case may be,” he said.

Unegbu, who accompanied the students to the competition, disclosed that about 251 projects were showcased at the competition by participating countries across the world.

He said the competition was aimed at developing the innovative skills of young scientists and encouraging them to apply their imagination and creativity in solving problems in their environment.

“When we received the invitation to attend the international competition, we were very optimistic that we would win because the students were fully tutored in science and engineering subjects,” he stressed.

Unegbu however, urged the state government to assist the college in the procurement of modern science and engineering equipment to encourage students in science subjects and future competitions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 35 countries participated in the competition which held from March 21 to 29 while students from Belarus clinched the gold medal.

The event also saw participants from Canada, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, China, Sweden, Ukraine, Malaysia, Brazil, Bosnia, Herzgovina, Indonesia and Tunisia, among others.

NAN further reports that the students were earlier received by the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke who said the feat was the result of returning mission schools to the church in the state.

The Archbishop, who was represented by the Archdiocesan Chancellor, Rev. Dr Prudentus Aroh commended the students for their victory and for making the Archdiocese proud.