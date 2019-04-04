Adetutu OJ Receives Death Threat From Simi Fans

Fans of popular Nigerian singer and multi-award winning artiste, Simi has reportedly sent death threats to Nigerian model with tribal marks, Adetutu OJ.

She said has revealed that some death threats to her after she called out the singer for demeaning people with Tribal mark.

Simi had come up with her own freestyle for the #fvckyouchallenge and many fans have been loving her version which particularly trolls playboys.

However, despite the appraisals this song has received, a particular derogatory line about tribal marks has sparked reactions.

The line which goes thus,”O ro pe mo kola ni”, is a metaphor that compares tribal marks to stupidity. One person that was less than impressed with this particular statement is Adetutu.

According to the model, the death threats from Simi’s fans came after she called out the singer over her derogatory lyrics in her cover of the #FuckYouChallenge.

Taking to Facebook, she said she received about six various death threats from different people for expressing her dissatisfaction over the singer’s lyrics.

“Did I tell you all I received about six various death threats messages on IG from crazy Simi fans the day I said my mind about this ongoing issue? Am I scared? No…. I told my management and Simi too.

“My manager says I should keep declining their messages of which I will keep doing. Segalink is just fueling it and giving them more power. He should continue,” Adetutu wrote.