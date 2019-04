Real Madrid lost for the first time since Zinedine Zidane rejoined the side as Valencia recorded a 2-1 win over them on Wednesday.

It was the ninth time the Spanish giants lost in the La Liga this season, with Portugal international Goncalo Guedes recording Valencia’s opener in the 35th minute.

The home side doubled their lead with a header by defender Ezequiel Garay from a corner in the 83rd minute.

Karim Benzema headed in a consolation goal for Real in stoppage time.