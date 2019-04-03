Zamfara Killings: Miyetti Allah Profer Solutions

Ibrahim Suleman, the Zamfara Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association profer solutions to the government on how to put an end to killings in the state.

He said that for the state to have lasting peace, children of nomadic Fulani must be educated.

He urged the state government to encourage Fulani children to go to school, saying education is the permanent solution to the rising waves of insecurity in the state.

Suleman, who made the call at a stakeholder’s meeting held in Gusau on Wednesday, said most of the Fulani children indulging in criminal activities such as banditry, do so due to ignorance and poor parenting.

He stressed the need for parents and government to collaborate by ensuring that nomadic children acquire sound education that can make them compete favourably with other children in the state.

“It is only when nomadic children are educated that lasting peace can be achieved in the state,” Suleman emphasised.

A Fulani leader in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, Ardo Babuga, pointed out that engaging bandits in dialogues were a very difficult task.

Babuga said the Fulani community had suffered most from the activities of bandits, saying thousands of their cattle had been rustled, with many cattle rearers displaced and their women and children kidnapped.

“We are not safe from these bandits. I am living as a refugee in Tsafe as a result of incessant bandits’ attacks,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting involved key stakeholders, including the Police and other security agencies, traditional and religious leaders.

It was aimed at finding solutions to the incessant banditry and kidnappings in the state which had led to loss of lives and displacement of thousands of residents.