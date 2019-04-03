Woman Apprehended For Squeezing Man’s Manhood In Edo

Jennifer Ola, a 31-year-old woman has been arraigned before an Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Edo State for allegedly squeezing Mr Luis Adjuya’s manhood.

Concise News learnt that She was alleged to have committed the offence with Israel Idowu, 29, on March 29, at 8, Akali Street, off Ekenwan Road, Benin City.

Israel was also accused of punching Luis.

They pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting Inspector Shaibu Mohammed said the offences were punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State, now applicable in Edo State.

Magistrate J. O. Uwushiren granted them N100,000 bail each and one surety in the like sum, who must be employed.

The case was adjourned till April 15.