Wolves Vs Man United: Why Rashford Missed Match

Concise News reports that this is the second ankle problem the forward has suffered in recent weeks, after initially being injured early in the February draw with Liverpool, and last month he was forced to withdraw from the England squad. However, speaking to Sky Sports, Solskjaer says Rashford's absence was due to a fresh injury, not a recurrence of the previous one.

“Yeah, he got a knock again, but it’s a different ankle, it’s not the same ankle luckily. Rom [Lukaku] is available though. “We tried to get him [Marcus] fit,” adds Solskjaer, “but he didn’t make it so, hopefully, we can mend him for the next game.” Rashford’s absence is a concern, given the Mancunian striker has been in fine form in recent months and bagged a first-half goal against Watford on Saturday.

However, the boss has a ready-made replacement in Lukaku, who started the Wolves game – his first start since 10 March. The Belgian will be hoping to continue his recent scoring run – he has bagged an impressive six goals in the last five outings.