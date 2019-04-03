Concise News reports that unfortunately for the 22-year-old, his goal counted for little at Molineux, as the Reds fell to Nuno Espirito Santo’s men. Advertise With Us It had all started so brightly for United when McTominay put his team 1-0 up after just 13 minutes. The Academy graduate picked the ball up just outside the area from Fred’s pass and unleashed a superb low, driven effort that managed to zip past Rui Patricio between the sticks.

While McTominay was obviously left dejected at full-time, he tells MUTV that it was a special moment to bag his first goal for the club.“It’s so important for you to get off and running for your football club,” McTominay says after the game. “You watch players like [Paul] Scholes and [Michael] Carrick and midfield players like that coming through and that’s who you want to emulate. But the boys are gutted and it was a tough one to take tonight.“

McTominay nearly doubled his tally later in the match with another blazing strike and also produced a wonderful save from Rui Patricio with a header during the second period. Sadly, that was the story of our evening at Molineux, as only one of 18 efforts managed to find the back of the net.“It was a strange night,” says McTominay. “I was sat with the boys in the changing room thinking: ‘How have we not won that game?’ But goals change games and we were so unfortunate tonight. “We played so well in the first half an hour and we didn’t quite react as well to their goal as we normally would do. For the first hour, we were in good nick. We were looking forward, we had so many chances, and the game just changed so quick.

”It was always going to be a difficult match against Wolves, but it was made even more so when Ashley Young was dismissed in the 57th minute after receiving a second yellow card for a challenge on Diogo Jota. Despite that, McTominay believes the Reds did well with just 10 men against one of the Premier League’s toughest opponents.

“I thought we handled it quite well, but it’s never easy to go down to 10 men and they can switch the ball and keep it,” says the midfielder.

“It was difficult to get pressure on the ball as we did in the first 25 minutes. I did think we started so well tonight and our intentions were clear. The way we set out to press them, and they were panicking in the first half whenever they got the ball. It’s a difficult one to take, but one we’ll reflect on and come back better [for] in the future.”