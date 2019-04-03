Concise News reports that Wolverhampton Wanderers had to battle from a goal behind on Tuesday night, but a Diogo Jota strike and a Chris Smalling own goal cancelled out Scott McTominay’s early effort and meant the hosts emerged with a 2-1 victory

However, even after just 20 minutes, United were unlucky to be only one ahead, after Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard both missed headers from point-blank range.

Despite the hosts' equaliser midway through the first period, United resumed their dominance later in the game, when McTominay was denied on two separate occasions by excellent saves from Wolves stopper Rui Patricio. But the Champions League place chasers went down to 10 men when Ashley Young received a second yellow card for a foul on Jota and were punished for their profligacy when Joao Moutinho's cross from the left ricocheted in off Smalling to hand the Black Country side all three points. Unsurprisingly after so many spurned opportunities, Solskjaer was somewhat bemused at full-time. "It's one of those days that we've done more than enough to score three or more goals," the boss tells Sky Sports.

“We’ve created some great chances, and [there were some] fantastic saves by the keeper.