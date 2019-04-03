The waiting is over for Tottenham fans as the club’s new £1billion stadium hosts a Premier League game for the first time, and the club will mark the occasion with an opening ceremony.

Despite the first game being an evening kick-off, Tottenham has kicked on with plans for a traditional curtain-raiser. Fans have been advised to be in their seats from around 7 pm – well in advance of kick-off – with the stadium opening at 4.45pm.

The Tottenham Hotspur Marching Band took to the pitch at around 5.30pm for 45 minutes, performing a number of fan favourite Tottenham songs. The opening ceremony started at 7.15pm but the content remains a secret.