Watch As Nigeria's Chukwueze Tears Apart Barcelona Defence

Nigeria international and Villarreal sensation Samuel Chukwueze was on top form as he opened scoring for the yellow submarine in a 4-4 draw against the Catalan giants.

Samuel Chukwueze was on for 87 minutes before been substituted.

Chukwueze who won the Aiteo/NFF young player of the year award, showed his class as he tears apart the Spanish giant defence.

He took on and nutmeg Jordi Alba before hitting the goalpost which he scored from rebounce.

Chukwueze was a torn in the flesh of the Barcelona defence all through the minutes he spent on the pitch.

Chukwueze broke into the first team late last year and has featured in 19 LaLiga games for Villarreal this season and has scored four times.

Watch Chukwueze goal against Barcelona: