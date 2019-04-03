Villarreal vs Barcelona: Why winning La Liga won’t be easy – Valverde

Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde thinks that dropping two points at Villarreal could be something of a blessing for his team.

Concise News reports that The Catalans were 2-0 ahead early on, only to be trailing 4-2 after 90 minutes before Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez pulled them level at 4-4.

“I think this is a game that will help us a lot,” Valverde says after the draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

“Especially in the face of the commitments we have now. We know that there’s a lot left to win LaLiga.

“It will be difficult and all the teams have good players.”

‘Yes, we rely on Messi’

When asked if Barcelona were reliant on Messi, Valverde shows no shame in confirming that they are.

“Yes, of course, we are,” he says.

“Any team in the world would be, but we can also play without him.

“In the first 15 minutes there was no Messi-dependence and in the last 15 there was.”

Gerard Pique was rested and Barcelona’s defence suffered with Clement Lenglet playing alongside Samuel Umtiti.

“We allowed too many chances against us,” the coach adds, “but it’s not because of the defence.

“It’s the whole team, we have to control things better.

“It happened to us last year and we suffered.”