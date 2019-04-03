Victoria Kimani Pounces On Tiwa Savage In Fvck You Challenge

One of the leading African music artiste, Victoria Kimani has slammed Mavins first lady, Tiwa Savage in her own version of “Fvck You Challenge”

Various top Nigerian artistes have got themselves involved in the viral Fvck You Challenge video from Kizz Daniel’s ‘Fvck You’ song.

The Kenyan musician also joined the growing list of celebrities in the #fvckyouchallenge.

In her newly released version of the #fvckyouchallenge, the singer slammed Tiwa Savage, calling her a Grandmother that still sells her p*ssy.

She said, ”Grandma African bad girl, turning 45 and still claiming bad girl. You can block me from a show but you can’t block my blessings. We all know your selling pu*ssy and it’s so depressing”

Kimani also reportedly slammed singer Ycee, accusing him of stealing lyrics with no credit to the artiste.

”f-k you, stealing lyrics with no credit .She also tells him to run her check”, she added.

See Video: