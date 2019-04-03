A train and trailer carrying passengers and goods collided in Birniwa area of Jigawa state, northwest Nigeria.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident.

Shehu revealed that no loss of life or injuries were recorded.

He said the incident took place at Birniwa Railway Station junction on Tuesday at about 9556hrs when a train with engine number 2305 and trailer with plate no ( KMC 320 ZQ) collided.

According to him, the train had 11 carriages loaded with goods, while 4 carriages contained 330 passengers, 1 VIP carriage contained 32 passengers.

Concise News learned that after findings were made, the driver of the trailer and two other persons in the trailer sustained injuries and have been taken to Birniwa Hospital.