Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Spurs Opens New Stadium With A Win

Son Heung-min scored Tottenham’s first goal at their new £1bn stadium as Mauricio Pochettino’s side climbed to third in the Premier League with a victory over Crystal Palace.

The South Korea forward’s second-half shot deflected off Palace captain Luka Milivojevic and beat Vicente Guaita in front of 59,215 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen added a second from close range to seal a winning start for Spurs after a spectacular firework display before kick-off.

Palace rallied towards the end, Patrick van Aanholt and Wilfried Zaha both being denied by Hugo Lloris while substitute Christian Benteke wasted another chance.

Tottenham’s first league win since 10 February moved them one point clear of north London rivals Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Palace remains 13th, eight points above the relegation zone with six games remaining.