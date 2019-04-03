The All Progressives Congress (APC), Sokoto State chapter, has urged the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop further intimidation of its members and supporters.

Also, the APC disclosed that the people of Sokoto deserved explanation from the PDP administration in the state over the allegation of physical assault on civil servants and their replacements by ‘hoodlums’.

“Anything in the contrary will only go to further confirm that the government is fully behind these dastardly actions and aiding and abetting them,” chairman of APC in Sokoto, Sadik Isah Achida, said.

“Any silence would also confirm our apprehension and due concerns thus APC would be compelled to enforce the rights of its supporters.

“We will not fold our arms and allow such flagrant and dastardly attacks, acts of aggression and intimidation.

Achida further said: ”We will not, even for a second, hesitate in allowing our supporters to use any available means to lawfully defend themselves and enforce their fundamental human rights.”