Sex Worker Escaped Being Used By Ritualist In Oyo

Sex worker in Oyo state reportedly escaped being used for money rituals by some suspected internet fraudster ‘Yahoo Boy’.

According to the middle-aged sex worker who pleaded for anonymity, on Wednesday narrated how she escaped.

While been kept in custody by security operatives in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, she said: “We met at the club last night and we all went back to their apartment to sleep over. At some point, I noticed some funny movement and saw them with a calabash (a native pot).

“That was when I knew they were ritualists with the intention to use me for rituals. So I jumped off the two-storey building, and off the fence. I then reported the case to the ‘Operation Burst’”

She added that she had to jump down from a two storey building where she and others were taken a hostage and later scale a fence when she noticed the boys were acting funny in the middle of the night.

In a statement during the handing over of two suspected internet fraudsters to the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, the middle-aged woman said she had joined the boys alongside some other friends from a club to pass the night with the boys unaware of their antics and intentions.

The suspects, Sanusi Azeez Toba and Osho Olalekun Micheal, arrested at Kolapo Ishola, Akobo area of Ibadan were handed over to the Oyo State’s special anti-crime patrol outfit codenamed, “Operation Burst”, after the escaped victims reported the matter to them.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that the suspects have various incriminating documents stored in the laptops and phones recovered from them at the point of arrest.