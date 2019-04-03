Senate Presidency: Ndume Defies APC Leadership, Unveils Nine-Point Agenda

Despite the resolution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), has unveiled his agenda as a candidate for the Senate presidency in the ninth National Assembly.

Concise News reports that Ndume’s recent act is against the resolution of the APC which endorsed Ahmed Lawan as the Senate president.

However, in his reaction, Ndume says the party chairman unilaterally picked Lawan without the backing of the party.

Both the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, had called on Ndume and other aggrieved members of the party to support Lawan as the Senate president.

According to Punch Newspaper, Ndume on Tuesday reveals his nine-point agenda in a document as he promised to improve upon the performance of the 8th Senate.

The lawmaker, a former Senate leader, vows to uphold the independence of the legislature and expresses his willingness to “work harmoniously and inter-dependently with the executive without undermining the principle of separation of powers.”

Also, he says he will make the office of the Senate president less attractive by reducing the unnecessary privileges attached to it.

Other promises made by the lawmaker include prioritising the passage of the Constituency Development Bill to make “constituency projects more transparent, accountable, efficient and effective.”

He explains that the upper chamber would agree on timelines for confirmation, the passage of bills especially the annual budgets, which he says, would not exceed 90 days from the day of submission.

“We will make laws that will block leakages devise improved means of generating revenue, especially through the amendment and review of our tax laws which will help to reduce reliance on local and foreign loans to finance budget.

“We will run the 9th Senate transparently, through open accountability with full participation of all senators. For example, we will transfer the approving powers of the privileges of the senators like foreign travels, allowances to Senate services committee or a new committee to be known as “ways and means committee,” Punch quotes him saying.

Not leaving out the executive, Ndume says his leadership would uphold the party’s principles and policies and that the Senate under him would make laws and review existing ones in tandem with the APC’s Next Level agenda for Nigeria.

The party’s leadership has, however, promised to take a decision on Ndume’s declaration.

Last weekend, Tinubu said any APC lawmaker who works against the dictates of the leadership of the party should be ready to quit the APC.

That threat as, however, not deterred Ndume who argues that the APC could only zone the position to a region and allow senators from that region contest among themselves.

Both Ndume and Lawan are from the North-east of the country.