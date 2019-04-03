Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has started collation of March 9 Rivers state governorship election results.
Concise News understands that Governor Nyesom Wike, who is the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo, are the front runners in the race for the highest office in one of Nigeria’s oil-producing states.
INEC had on Wednesday, March 27, said resumption of collation and announcement of results of the March 9 Rivers governorship poll would hold between April 2 and 5.
The commission had on 10 March suspended electoral processes in the oil-rich state as a result of violence that marred the March 9 governorship poll.
Concise News understands that many officials of INEC were held hostage while electoral materials were reportedly seized.
Live reporting
Obio-Akpor LGA
AAC – 7,495
PDP – 281,164
Ogu/Bolo LGA
AAC – 814
PDP – 11,855
Asari Toru LGA
AAC – 18,945
PDP – 32,172
Degema LGA
AAC – 5,071
PDP – 12,133
State Returning Officer Professor Teddy Adias said collation will continue today (Wednesday) at 10am.
1. Onelga LGA
AAC – 8,423
PDP – 31,277
2. Etche LGA
AAC – 7,437
PDP – 11,842
3. Emohua LGA
AAC 2,856
PDP 71,522
4. Ahoada East LGA
AAC 3,713
PDP 14,589
5. Tai LGA
AAC 540
PDP 47,652
6. Akuku Toru LGA
AAC – 36,661
PDP – 25,765
7. Phalga LGA
AAC – 11,866
PDP – 40,197
8. Opobo/Nkoro LGA
AAC 3888
PDP 6314
9. Okrika LGA
AAC 3,803
PDP 25,572
10. Omuma LGA
AAC 1,853
PDP 15,792
11. Oyigbo LGA
AAC: 32,026
PDP: 8,612
12. Bonny LGA
AAC: 3046
PDP: 10551
13. Eleme LGA
AAC 2748
PDP 9560
14. Ikwerre LGA
PDP: 14,938
AAC: 5,660
15. Andoni LGA
AAC: 5,335
PDP: 92,056