Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has started collation of March 9 Rivers state governorship election results.

Concise News understands that Governor Nyesom Wike, who is the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo, are the front runners in the race for the highest office in one of Nigeria’s oil-producing states.

INEC had on Wednesday, March 27, said resumption of collation and announcement of results of the March 9 Rivers governorship poll would hold between April 2 and 5.

The commission had on 10 March suspended electoral processes in the oil-rich state as a result of violence that marred the March 9 governorship poll.

Concise News understands that many officials of INEC were held hostage while electoral materials were reportedly seized.

Live reporting

Obio-Akpor LGA

AAC – 7,495

PDP – 281,164

Ogu/Bolo LGA

AAC – 814

PDP – 11,855

Asari Toru LGA

AAC – 18,945

PDP – 32,172

Degema LGA

AAC – 5,071

PDP – 12,133

State Returning Officer Professor Teddy Adias said collation will continue today (Wednesday) at 10am.

1. Onelga LGA

AAC – 8,423

PDP – 31,277

2. Etche LGA

AAC – 7,437

PDP – 11,842

3. Emohua LGA

AAC 2,856

PDP 71,522

4. Ahoada East LGA

AAC 3,713

PDP 14,589

5. Tai LGA

AAC 540

PDP 47,652

6. Akuku Toru LGA

AAC – 36,661

PDP – 25,765

7. Phalga LGA

AAC – 11,866

PDP – 40,197

8. Opobo/Nkoro LGA

AAC 3888

PDP 6314

9. Okrika LGA

AAC 3,803

PDP 25,572

10. Omuma LGA

AAC 1,853

PDP 15,792

11. Oyigbo LGA

AAC: 32,026

PDP: 8,612

12. Bonny LGA

AAC: 3046

PDP: 10551

13. Eleme LGA

AAC 2748

PDP 9560

14. Ikwerre LGA

PDP: 14,938

AAC: 5,660

15. Andoni LGA

AAC: 5,335

PDP: 92,056