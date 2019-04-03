Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced Governor Nyesom Wike’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of four more local government areas in the March 9 Rivers governorship election.
To this end, the PDP has won 17 out of the 23 areas that make up the oil-producing state, while the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, who was backed by former governor of the state Rotimi Amaechi, defeated Wike in Oyibo and Akuku-Toru.
The electoral body resumed collation of results on Wednesday after going on break on Tuesday evening following the declaration of results from 15 local government areas.
Below are results collated so far by INEC:
1. Obio-Akpor LGA
AAC – 7,495
PDP – 281,164
2. Ogu/Bolo LGA
AAC – 814
PDP – 11,855
3. Asari Toru LGA
AAC – 18,945
PDP – 32,172
4. Degema LGA
AAC – 5,071
PDP – 12,133
5. Onelga LGA
AAC – 8,423
PDP – 31,277
6. Etche LGA
AAC – 7,437
PDP – 11,842
7. Emohua LGA
AAC 2,856
PDP 71,522
8. Ahoada East LGA
AAC 3,713
PDP 14,589
9. Tai LGA
AAC 540
PDP 47,652
10. Akuku Toru LGA
AAC – 36,661
PDP – 25,765
11. Phalga LGA
AAC – 11,866
PDP – 40,197
12. Opobo/Nkoro LGA
AAC 3888
PDP 6314
13. Okrika LGA
AAC 3,803
PDP 25,572
14. Omuma LGA
AAC 1,853
PDP 15,792
15. Oyigbo LGA
AAC: 32,026
PDP: 8,612
16. Bonny LGA
AAC: 3046
PDP: 10551
17. Eleme LGA
AAC 2748
PDP 9560
18. Ikwerre LGA
PDP: 14,938
AAC: 5,660
19. Andoni LGA
AAC: 5,335
PDP: 92,056