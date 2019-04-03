Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced Governor Nyesom Wike’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of four more local government areas in the March 9 Rivers governorship election.

To this end, the PDP has won 17 out of the 23 areas that make up the oil-producing state, while the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, who was backed by former governor of the state Rotimi Amaechi, defeated Wike in Oyibo and Akuku-Toru.

The electoral body resumed collation of results on Wednesday after going on break on Tuesday evening following the declaration of results from 15 local government areas.

Below are results collated so far by INEC:

1. Obio-Akpor LGA

AAC – 7,495

PDP – 281,164

2. Ogu/Bolo LGA

AAC – 814

PDP – 11,855

3. Asari Toru LGA

AAC – 18,945

PDP – 32,172

4. Degema LGA

AAC – 5,071

PDP – 12,133

5. Onelga LGA

AAC – 8,423

PDP – 31,277

6. Etche LGA

AAC – 7,437

PDP – 11,842

7. Emohua LGA

AAC 2,856

PDP 71,522

8. Ahoada East LGA

AAC 3,713

PDP 14,589

9. Tai LGA

AAC 540

PDP 47,652

10. Akuku Toru LGA

AAC – 36,661

PDP – 25,765

11. Phalga LGA

AAC – 11,866

PDP – 40,197

12. Opobo/Nkoro LGA

AAC 3888

PDP 6314

13. Okrika LGA

AAC 3,803

PDP 25,572

14. Omuma LGA

AAC 1,853

PDP 15,792

15. Oyigbo LGA

AAC: 32,026

PDP: 8,612

16. Bonny LGA

AAC: 3046

PDP: 10551

17. Eleme LGA

AAC 2748

PDP 9560

18. Ikwerre LGA

PDP: 14,938

AAC: 5,660

19. Andoni LGA

AAC: 5,335

PDP: 92,056