Rivers Election: What Atiku Told Wike After Defeat Of AAC’s Awara

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has told Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, that Nigeria needs men like him who can remain firm, unbowed and resolute in the face of trying times.

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Friday morning declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the Rivers State governorship election.

Announcing the result of the election, the returning officer of the state declared Wike winner after polling 886,264 against his closest rival Awara Biokpomabo of AAC’s polled 173,859.

He stated this while congratulating the governor for emerging victorious in the state governorship election.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the recently concluded election, said the former ruling party, “is blessed to have men like Wike as its member.”

He said, “My hearty congratulations to Governor Nyesom Wike on your hard earned re-election. It gives me much pleasure to see a political force for good, such as yourself, overcome the anti-democratic forces of dictatorship and oppression.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is blessed to have a political gladiator, such as yourself, on our side. The citizens of Rivers state are fortunate to have a genuine progressive return to extend the frontiers of progress and development for them.

“And I am favoured to count you, Governor Wike, as my friend and brother, and Rivers state as my second home.

“As your victory is savoured by men of goodwill all over Nigeria, I am sure you will continue the pattern of good works for which you have become known.

“Nigeria needs men like you. Men who can remain firm, unbowed and resolute in the face of trying times.

“You have proved that you have character under trial, and not just when the going is good. Such refinement will stand you in good stead as, by the grace of God, you finish the good work you have started in Rivers state.

“Congratulations once again and may God bless Rivers state and her people and may God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.”