The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the three Senate seats election in Rivers State.

Concise News reports that the three seats were won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the oil-rich South-South state.

Rivers Senate Election Results 2019

Below is the list of the winners of the Rivers State Senate election:

Rivers East – George Sekibo (Rivers East),

Rivers South-East – Bari Mpigi

Rivers West – Betty Apiafi

For the governorship election results, Nyesom Wike of the PDP is taking the lead and have already clinched more than eight local government areas in the results announced thus far.

The INEC National Commissioner for Bayelsa, Rivers and Edo, May Agbamuche-Mbu; INEC REC in Rivers State, Obo Effangha INEC REC in Ebonyi and INEC REC in Niger state, Sam Ebu, are among officials overseeing the collation of the results.