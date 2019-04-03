Some protesters have taken to the streets in Rivers State as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collates the March 9 governorship election results on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that the protesters were in two separate groups, with Wike leading in 13 out of 15 local government areas in the governorship election results collated so far by INEC.

The collation, has, however, been halted and will resume on Wednesday, according to the state INEC Returning Officer, Teddy Arias.

A Kalabari chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, led those against the collation exercise. They gathered at the Airforce junction on Aba/Port Harcourt Expressway and marched towards Hotel Presidential Axis before they were dispersed by armed policemen who shot sporadically into the air.

“INEC had told Rivers, people, that it suspended the electoral process because of alleged violence,” Sara-Igbe said.

“But some weeks after, the same INEC suddenly surfaced with results from 17 local government areas. Where did INEC get the results for which Governor Wike and PDP are the only ones who are privy of it. Were the results kept in Government House?”