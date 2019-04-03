France World Cup-winning player Kylian Mbappe has often been compared to Pele but the Paris Saint-Germain striker does not think he will match the Brazil great’s scoring tally during his career.

Concise News reports that 20-year-old Mbappe, who became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final as France beat Croatia 4-2 last year, has so far netted 103 goals in his career.

Pele claims he has scored 1,025 goals.

“Even with the goals in playgrounds, goals on the PlayStation, I could never equal 1,250 (sic) goals,” says Mbappe as he met Pele at a sponsors’ event in Paris.

“It’s really a long way off. I’ll try and get as close as I can, but I think I’ll still be a long way off by the end of my career.

Pele, who spent his career with Santos before a two-year spell at New York Cosmos in the mid-70s, wishes Mbappe luck.

“I hope that he gets there, to one thousand it’s okay, the three-time World Cup-winner says, “because I have one thousand and twenty-five! If he gets one thousand, it’s okay.”

‘Mbappe can be world’s best’

Furthermore, the legendary athlete also believes that PSG star can develop into the world’s best player without leaving the Ligue 1 champions amid regular links with Real Madrid.

“Kylian does not need to leave PSG [to become the best in the world],” says the 78-year-old winner of three World Cup titles. “He must continue to play the same way that he is already doing – that is how he will become the world’s best. That is important.

“If we are comparing Kylian with Pele, Pele never left Santos to be the best player in the world.”

Pele adds jokingly: “I think he is envying me, that’s why he is trying to emulate me. His style, the way he is playing, is Latino. Even Brazilian I would say. It’s a shame he did not play for Santos. But it’s not too late.”