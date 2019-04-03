Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newly created Instagram account has gained over 2.4 million followers less than 24 hours after it was created.

Concise News gathered that the Instagram account broke the Guinness World record for the fastest time an account gained millions of followers on Instagram.

The account, ’Sussexroyal’, was set up on Tuesday and reached the one million milestone in just five hours and 45 minutes.

The Prince and Meghan have taken the name from K-Pop star Kang Daniel, who reached 1 million followers in 11 hours 36 minutes – two times the number of time it took the couple.

At the time of this report, the royal’s account following has since been doubled and had 2.4million followers.

Surprising, only a post has been posted on the account so far, which has already reached more than 858,000 likes. The post introduces the account as the “Official Instagram for their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.