Popular Nollywood Actress Dies After Childbirth

Popular Nollywood actress, Olabisi Monsurat Ishola popularly known as Bisket was confirmed dead days after welcoming her baby.

According to reports, Bisket, a member of Theatre and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), passed away during the weekend barely 10 days after welcoming her new baby.

Fellow Yoruba actress, Omolola Olumide confirmed the death of CEO of Bisket Movie Concept.

Concise News learnt that the late actress and producer was a member of the Lagos Island branch of TAMPAN.

Bisket’s death is coming almost three months after the death of a colleague, Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger, who died at the age of 47 on January 4 2019.

On February 27, another actor, Rotimi Alfred Popoola was announced dead by the Ogun state chapter of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN.