The Lagos State Police Command has commenced the orderly-room trial of two of its personnel accused of killing Kolade Johnson, who was hit by a stray bullet from operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), a unit tied to the police.

The command revealed the identities of the affected personnel as Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan and Sergeant Godwin Orji.

It was gathered that the orderly-room trial commenced on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters.

Concise News had reported that some SACS operatives had on Sunday stormed Olu Aboderin Street, Onipetesi, while the victim was watching a live English Premiership League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at an eatery.

The operatives were said to have arrested a man, identified simply as Ismail, who was said to be seeing off his girlfriend to the bus stop, but residents protested against the arrest.

One of the operatives allegedly fired some shots in the air to disperse the crowd, but a bullet hit Kolade where he stood and before he could be rushed to the hospital, he gave up the ghost.

Kolade’s aunt, Mrs Toluwani Lukman, told the Punch that the Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Mu’azu, during a condolence visit to the family on Tuesday, disclosed the decision to subject the officers to orderly-room trial.

She added that the CP urged the family to bring eyewitnesses along to the command to testify against the officers.

Lukman said, “The CP was here this morning (Tuesday) to pay the family a visit and he assured us that justice would be served. He said there would be orderly-room trial today (Tuesday) by 2pm and invited us to come along with Kolade’s friends and those who were there when the incident happened and were ready to talk. We want justice to be served.”