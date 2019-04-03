The Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation has said the court ruling nullifying the candidacy of its principal, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the Osun 2018 election was flawed.

It said it would appeal the high court judgment, accusing the Judge of ignoring critical pieces of evidence in delivering the judgment.

“We received with bewilderment the judgement of a Bwari High Court on allegation of forgery against Senator Ademola Adeleke and his qualification to contest in the governorship election of Osun state. The judgement delivered today subverted justice by ignoring four critical evidence to rule against validated facts and submissions,” it said in a statement.

“While we are set to appeal the judgement, we also find it compelling to put the records straight by listing out the fatal flaws in the ruling and why it cannot stand before any court.

“It would be recalled first of all that the matter in question has been addressed by two High Courts’ ruling, affirming that in the face of the constitution, Senator Ademola Adeleke is qualified to run for the governorship office.

“The two rulings delivered in September 2018 held that Senator Adeleke satisfied all requirements of the law to contest for office. It is trite in law that once a court of coordinate jurisdiction has ruled on a matter, court of similar jurisdiction cannot entertain it. Shockingly, the Bwari judge breached this precept to subvert justice.”