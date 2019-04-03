Nigerian actress and producer Omoni Oboli has called on her fans not to be discouraged by critics as people will always have something to say.

The actress said on her Twitter handle that people will try to bring you down, focusing on your hustle is the way to go.

“They will try to bring you down to their level…They will try to tarnish your image…They will try to belittle you or your work,” she tweeted.

“Remember you are QUEEN and KING and can’t stop to listen to every dog that barks! Is that my birthday that I see in a few? #April22ndBaby. How do we celebrate this one fam? #AlwaysRememberThatILoveYou.”